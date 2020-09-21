Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Sep 21 2020
Meghan Markle hints at royal life struggles: ‘I always wanted to be a woman who works’

Monday Sep 21, 2020

Meghan Markle may have married into the British royal family but the former actor always had her eyes set towards achieving more meaningful goals in her life.

The Duchess of Sussex, prior to her wedding with Prince Harry, had confessed that she never wanted to be someone who ‘lunches’, as she signaled the future difficulties that could be faced by her within the royal household.

Talking Elle in 2016, Meghan had opened up about the challenges that had come her way in terms of keeping her balance with her philanthropic endeavors with the UN and the glamorous life of a Hollywood celebrity.

“My brain, heart and spirit couldn't shift gears that quickly, from the purpose-driven work I had been doing all week in Rwanda to the polished glamour of an awards show,” she told the outlet.

“I've never wanted to be a lady who lunches; I've always wanted to be a woman who works. With fame comes opportunity, but it also includes responsibility – to advocate and share, to focus less on glass slippers and more on pushing through glass ceilings,” she added.

This came as a direct hint about her struggles as a royal bride as she was said to have been ‘left without a voice’ and was stopped from being part of a wider picture that allowed her to work up to her potential. 

