Monday Sep 21 2020
Emmys in memoriam: Chadwick Boseman, Naya Rivera honoured by H.E.R

Monday Sep 21, 2020

Emmys in memoriam: Chadwick Boseman, Naya Rivera honoured by H.E.R

As the 2020 Primetime Emmys began on Sunday night, stars gathered to celebrate TV’s biggest night and honoured the prominent icons they lost on the way, especially during this catastrophic year.

The in-memoriam segment of the evening showed H.E.R perform a soulful and emotional rendition of Prince’s Nothing Compares 2 U.

While the tributes began with host Jimmy Kimmel honouring Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who passed away last week, other prominent stars were also included in the tribute later in the evening.

"On Friday, we lost a great American. Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a compassionate and tireless champion of equality and justice who said her legacy was to make life a little better for people less fortunate than she. Sounds like pretty good words to live by, to me," said the late night talk show host.

Other stars who were paid homage to by the rest of the celebrities, included Chadwick Boseman, Naya Rivera, Ada Schlesinger, James Lipton, Fred Willard, Max Von Sydow, Jerry Stiller, Kirk Douglas and Carl Reiner. 

