Gigi Hadid’s family counting down days till she welcomes child with Zayn Malik

Fans aren’t the only ones counting down each second till the news breaks out about Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcoming their first child.



After the supermodel’s mother, Yolanda Hadid expressed her anticipation about her grandchild’s arrival, her father, Mohamed Hadid too is unable to contain his excitement.

Turning to Instagram, the real estate tycoon announced that he was flying out to see his daughter as she gets closer to giving birth.

“Looking out for .. soon inshallah waiting Patiently #baby @gigihadid (Jido) ( grand pa ) In english. is here and waiting to meet you ... so excited [sic],” he wrote on his Instagram post.

Earlier, his now-deleted post had stirred confusion after he posted a letter penned for his grandchild leading many into believing the model has perhaps already given birth.

