Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Sep 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Gigi Hadid’s family counting down days till she welcomes child with Zayn Malik

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 21, 2020

Fans aren’t the only ones counting down each second till the news breaks out about Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcoming their first child.

After the supermodel’s mother, Yolanda Hadid expressed her anticipation about her grandchild’s arrival, her father, Mohamed Hadid too is unable to contain his excitement.

Turning to Instagram, the real estate tycoon announced that he was flying out to see his daughter as she gets closer to giving birth.

“Looking out for .. soon inshallah waiting Patiently #baby @gigihadid (Jido) ( grand pa ) In english. is here and waiting to meet you ... so excited [sic],” he wrote on his Instagram post.

Earlier, his now-deleted post had stirred confusion after he posted a letter penned for his grandchild leading many into believing the model has perhaps already given birth.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'checks up on me every day', reveals Jessica Mulroney

Meghan Markle 'checks up on me every day', reveals Jessica Mulroney
Jennifer Lopez shares update on new collaboration with Maluma

Jennifer Lopez shares update on new collaboration with Maluma
Brad Pitt skips Emmys to avoid Jennifer Aniston?

Brad Pitt skips Emmys to avoid Jennifer Aniston?
Ellen DeGeneres Show monologue: Host addresses controversy

Ellen DeGeneres Show monologue: Host addresses controversy

Meghan Markle acts in solidarity with Amber Heard by removing Johnny Depp's lawyer

Meghan Markle acts in solidarity with Amber Heard by removing Johnny Depp's lawyer

Cardi B creates Instagram account for 2-year-old Kulture

Cardi B creates Instagram account for 2-year-old Kulture
Newspaper being sued by Meghan Markle disputes her concern about privacy

Newspaper being sued by Meghan Markle disputes her concern about privacy
Kim Kardashian still planning to end marriage with Kanye West: report

Kim Kardashian still planning to end marriage with Kanye West: report
Justin Bieber loves YouTube reaction to his new song 'Holy'

Justin Bieber loves YouTube reaction to his new song 'Holy'
2020 Emmy winners inaugurate the show by giving back to kids in need with No Kid Hungry

2020 Emmy winners inaugurate the show by giving back to kids in need with No Kid Hungry
Reese Witherspoon hosts a New Year’s Eve party at the 2020 Emmys to ‘get rid’ of 2020

Reese Witherspoon hosts a New Year’s Eve party at the 2020 Emmys to ‘get rid’ of 2020
Vision comes back to life in 'WandaVision' trailer ahead of Disney Plus release

Vision comes back to life in 'WandaVision' trailer ahead of Disney Plus release

Latest

view all