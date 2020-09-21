Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Sep 21 2020
By
Web Desk

‘Ertugrul’ star Cavit Çetin follows Pakistani actress Sadia Khan on Instagram

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 21, 2020

‘Ertugrul’ star Cavit Çetin follows Pakistani actress Sadia Khan on Instagram

Turkish star Cavit Çetin Güner has started following Pakistani actress and model Sadia Khan on Instagram after his recent visit to Pakistan.

According to reports, Cavit Çetin, who portrays the role of Dogan Alp (Roshaan) and Sadia Khan follow each other on the photo-video sharing app.

Cavit Çetin recently visited Islamabad and received love from his Pakistani fans.

Before Cavit Çetin and Sadia, Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan had started following Pakistani singer and actress Ayesha Omar on the photo-video sharing platform.

Fans see friendship of Pakistani and Turkish stars on social media as a good indication for the showbiz industry of both the countries.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'checks up on me every day', reveals Jessica Mulroney

Meghan Markle 'checks up on me every day', reveals Jessica Mulroney
Jennifer Lopez shares update on new collaboration with Maluma

Jennifer Lopez shares update on new collaboration with Maluma
Brad Pitt skips Emmys to avoid Jennifer Aniston?

Brad Pitt skips Emmys to avoid Jennifer Aniston?
Ellen DeGeneres Show monologue: Host addresses controversy

Ellen DeGeneres Show monologue: Host addresses controversy

Meghan Markle acts in solidarity with Amber Heard by removing Johnny Depp's lawyer

Meghan Markle acts in solidarity with Amber Heard by removing Johnny Depp's lawyer

Cardi B creates Instagram account for 2-year-old Kulture

Cardi B creates Instagram account for 2-year-old Kulture
Newspaper being sued by Meghan Markle disputes her concern about privacy

Newspaper being sued by Meghan Markle disputes her concern about privacy
Kim Kardashian still planning to end marriage with Kanye West: report

Kim Kardashian still planning to end marriage with Kanye West: report
Justin Bieber loves YouTube reaction to his new song 'Holy'

Justin Bieber loves YouTube reaction to his new song 'Holy'
2020 Emmy winners inaugurate the show by giving back to kids in need with No Kid Hungry

2020 Emmy winners inaugurate the show by giving back to kids in need with No Kid Hungry
Reese Witherspoon hosts a New Year’s Eve party at the 2020 Emmys to ‘get rid’ of 2020

Reese Witherspoon hosts a New Year’s Eve party at the 2020 Emmys to ‘get rid’ of 2020
Vision comes back to life in 'WandaVision' trailer ahead of Disney Plus release

Vision comes back to life in 'WandaVision' trailer ahead of Disney Plus release

Latest

view all