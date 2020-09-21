‘Ertugrul’ star Cavit Çetin follows Pakistani actress Sadia Khan on Instagram

Turkish star Cavit Çetin Güner has started following Pakistani actress and model Sadia Khan on Instagram after his recent visit to Pakistan.

According to reports, Cavit Çetin, who portrays the role of Dogan Alp (Roshaan) and Sadia Khan follow each other on the photo-video sharing app.

Cavit Çetin recently visited Islamabad and received love from his Pakistani fans.

Before Cavit Çetin and Sadia, Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan had started following Pakistani singer and actress Ayesha Omar on the photo-video sharing platform.

Fans see friendship of Pakistani and Turkish stars on social media as a good indication for the showbiz industry of both the countries.