Justin Bieber loves YouTube reaction to his new song 'Holy'

Monday Sep 21, 2020

Justin Bieber and Chance The Rapper has teamed up for a new single titled "Holy".

The song has received an overwhelming response from Bieber fans, with the single topping Spotify chart during the last few days.

"Holy" music video starring Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper, Ryan Destiny and Wilmer Valderrama and directed by Colin Tillleymusic has been widely praised by fans around the world.

Bieber on Sunday came across a YouTube video which was a reaction to his song.

The Canadian singer not only liked the reaction, but also took to Twitter to share it with his fans.

"Search "holy justin bieber reaction" on YouTube. Loving it. #Holy thanks," he wrote on Twitter.



