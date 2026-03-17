Lewis Hamilton confirms romance with Kim Kardashian: ‘It's official'

Lewis Hamilton reacts to Kim Kardashian’s 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party look

Lewis Hamilton made his feelings very clear on Monday when he commented on Kim Kardashian's photos from the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and the internet promptly lost its mind.

The British Formula 1 driver, 41, left three heart-eyed emojis under Kardashian's Instagram photodump from the night, where the SKIMS founder, 45, had posted snaps of herself in a glittering gold Gucci gown paired with matching eight-inch heels, ice-blue contacts and her hair styled in a sleek long bob.

It was quite the look, and Hamilton was apparently not shy about saying so.

Fans in the comments section needed very little encouragement.

"It's official, guys," one wrote. "THE SCREAM I JUST LET OUT," posted another, while a third declared that the F1 champion was plainly "in love."

The pair officially went public with their relationship at the 2026 Super Bowl on 8 February, appearing together on the big screen as the New England Patriots faced the Seattle Seahawks.

It was the hard launch that followed a string of lower-key moments, a romantic weekend at the Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds in February, and a trip to Paris the same month.

The two had been friends for years before the relationship became public, and those close to them seem to think it has real staying power.

An insider told Us Weekly that the pair are considered "endgame" by those around them, explaining that their bond having started as a friendship gives it a strong foundation.

"They are both very committed to making things work no matter how long the distance is or how busy they are," the source said, adding that Kardashian is "incredibly supportive" of Hamilton's racing schedule and that the two are in constant contact.

Hamilton has not yet met Kardashian's four children, North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

For now, though, three heart-eyed emojis on Instagram appear to be doing plenty of the talking.