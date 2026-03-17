Shonda Rhimes already has new ‘Bridgerton’ spinoff Idea

Shonda Rhimes has hinted that another Bridgerton spinoff could be in the works, and she already has a leading lady in mind: Violet Bridgerton.

Speaking on a recent episode of Craig Melvin's Glass Half Full podcast, the executive producer was candid about the possibility following the success of 2023's Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

"I think definitely," she said. "That's an area that we're excited about and know that that could be really rich and really mined well."

And when it comes to who might anchor that story, Rhimes didn't need long to answer.

"I've always said that I thought if we were going to do something like that, Violet would be a great person to tell the story about, the Bridgerton mom," she said. "Yeah, that's a possibility."

It's a direction that feels timely.

Season four of the Netflix series gave viewers more of Violet Bridgerton, played by Ruth Gemmell, as she began developing feelings for Lord Marcus Anderson, played by Daniel Francis, the brother of her close friend Lady Danbury.

But the romance hit a wall when Violet decided she wasn't ready to take the next step.

The question of whether Violet's story could sustain its own series is one that even Bridgerton author Julia Quinn has wrestled with.

Quinn published the novella Violet in Bloom, which follows Violet's life from childhood through her marriage to Edmund and his death, but has stopped short of writing a story that takes her beyond that point.

On her website, she explained that she simply cannot imagine anyone good enough for Violet. "I just adore her," she wrote plainly.

Whether the show goes where the books have not remains to be seen, but with Rhimes openly enthusiastic about the prospect, Violet Bridgerton's story may not be over just yet.