Punjab BISEs to announce Intermediate Part 1 & 2 result 2020 on September 22

LAHORE: All the nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab will announce the results of intermediate (F.A) and (FSC) both parts (Part I and Part II) on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, Chairman Lahore Board has confirmed on Monday.



According to the chairman BISE Lahore, the results will be announced on Tuesday evening at 5:00 PM.

Students can find their results on geo.tv.

Last week, all the nine BISEs in Punjab announced the results of Secondary School Certificate (Matriculation) Annual Examinations 2020.