Why Meghan Markle is cold-calling random strangers in the US will leave you shocked

Tuesday Sep 22 2020
Meghan Markle has been ringing up random strangers in America of late.  

As revealed by feminist icon Gloria Steinem, in a bid to urge people to vote, Meghan has been cold-calling Americans!

Steinem said that Meghan, along with Prince Harry and son Archie, just moved to Los Angeles to play her part in the upcoming presidential election.

Ahead of November polls, the former royal has been actively involved in the campaiging of Democrat candidate Joe Biden and his vice presidential running mate, Kamala Harris.

In a clip posted by Access Hollywood on Sunday, Steinem said, “[Markle] came home to vote."

“And the first thing we did, and why she came to see me, was we sat at the dining room table here, where I am right now, and cold-called voters. And said, ‘Hello, I’m Meg,’ and, ‘Hello, I’m Gloria,’ and, ‘Are you going to vote?’

“That was her initiative," Steinem added. “She is such an inspiration to me."

The show's host Suri Hall then laughed and quipped, “If [people] weren’t [hitting the polls] before, I bet you they were after that call.’’

Markle expressed happiness earlier when Kamala Harris got the Democratic ticket to run for vice president.

“I’m so excited to see that kind of representation," Meghan said, referencing Harris's biracial heritage, similar to hers.

“You know, for me, being biracial, growing up, whether it was a doll or a person in office, you need to see someone who looks like you in some capacity," she added.

