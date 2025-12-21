Travis Barker’s son shares similar approach to love as dad

Travis Barker’s son Landon Barker is following in dad’s footsteps when it comes to love and relationship.

Like father, like son. The 22-year-old shared the simple values that keep his relationship with girlfriend Skyla Sanders strong.

"I feel like trust, love and respect for me," Landon, whom the Blink-182 drummer shares with ex Shanna Moakler, replied when asked about the rules that keep his bond strong with his girlfriend.

The lovebirds stepped out together to attend the inaugural U.S. TikTok Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday, December 18.

The model also chimed in, saying, "Eating a lot of food together. Uber Eats…" to which the musician couldn’t agree more. "Uber Eats, yeah," he weighed in.

For Landon a healthy relationship is all about trust, respect and spending quality time together, just as his dad emphasised in his own romance story with Kourtney Kardashian.

In an episode of What Drives You With John Cena, Travis opened up about how his friendship with the Kardashians star turned into a marriage.

In the January episode he revealed that he and the reality tv star were "workout buddies" before their relationship turned romantic.

The acclaimed musician continued that despite their busy schedules, he and Kourtney find time to work out together every day.

What began with working out together gradually evolved into taking their kids to the museum and going out for dinners together.

"It was destined to happen," Travis gushed, adding, "It was like I had fallen in love with my best friend."

For the unversed, Travis and Kourtney welcomed their first baby together, a son named Rocky in November 2023 following their wedding in 2022 after around 18 months of dating.