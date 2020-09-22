Sonam Kapoor slams US based blogger for calling husband Anand Ahuja 'ugliest'

Sonam Kapoor is one such actress from India who does not shy away from calling out her haters.

While she has been openly criticised for using her father to get access to the film industry, Sonam has never bowed down to online hate.



In fact, she has always called out her haters and trolls on social media.

In a recent interview, Sonam got candid about dealing with all the negativity she gets on the internet.

She stated that the past four months have been stressful for her as there has been immense negativity.

She added that she is in London right now and under quarantine and feels like life is somewhat normal there.

Sonam was in the headlines after she slammed a US based blogger earlier who called her pure product of nepotism.

The US based blogger reportedly called Sonam Kapoor's husband, Anand Ahuja, ugliest.