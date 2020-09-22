NCOC allows resumption of secondary classes from Sept 23

Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Sep 22, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday allowed the resumption of secondary classes from September 23 after reviewing the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

In a meeting of the provincial education ministers earlier this month, it was decided that a phase-wise reopening of schools starting September 15, would be carried out.

The ministers agreed that the schools would open in phases starting with Grade 9 and up, as well as all universities, on September 15, which then were reopened as scheduled. Classes 6th to 8th were to resume on September 21. Pre-primary and primary classes have been scheduled to resume on September 30.

According to a statement issued by the NCOC, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, Interior Minister Brig (r) Ijaz Ahmad Shah, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, as well as the provincial education ministers and secretary education attended the meeting.

SOPs to be strictly followed

Following the announcement, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas tweeted that all public and private schools would resume classes from tomorrow.

"It is imperative for everyone to follow SOPs issued by School Education Department Punjab," Raas said.

Earlier today, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai said that the provincial government has decided to reopen schools from tomorrow.

"We have decided to open schools for class 6 to 8 from tomorrow Insha Allah in second phase across KP," Tarakai said on Twitter after attending the NCOC meeting.

Late last week, Sindh had announced to postpone the reopening of secondary schools across the province by a week amid a fear of the coronavirus and educational institutes failing to enforce safety protocols.

Also read: Shafqat opposes Sindh's decision to delay reopening of schools

"Our purpose is not to shut down schools permanently," Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani had said, calling for the educational institutes "to mend their ways when we see them not fulfilling their responsibility".

"They should follow through with the commitments made. Following safety protocols is not to be done for our satisfaction. Our children go to these schools.

"It is a question of their health and safety," Ghani had said.

Read more: Ghani says reopening of secondary schools slated for Sept 21 delayed by a week

However, the Private Schools Action Committee had slammed the decision, asking PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to enforce the decisions made by the NCOC and the federal government and demanding Ghani resign from his post.

Pervez Haroon, the committee's chairperson, had said shutting down all schools was not justified due to the negligence of a "few", noting that "a protest will be held at the Karachi Press Club on Tuesday".

