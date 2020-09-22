Prince Charles’s ‘hurtful’ remarks that left Princess Diana completely ‘crushed’

Princess Diana has lived a life full of struggle, with Prince Charles also giving her a hard time with a string of criticisms.



The Prince and Princess of Wales’ tumultuous marriage and the problems they faced soon emerged to the front for the public to see.

In Channel 5’ documentary, Fergie Vs Diana: Royal Wives at War, royal experts dug deep into her life with Charles and all of the issues that cracked their marriage.

Behavioral psychologist and royal commentator, Jo Hemmings spoke about one incident that resulted in a number of hurtful comments that were exchanged between the couple.

"There was a point at which that Prince Charles said to Princess Diana, why can't you be more like Fergie,” said Hemmings.

"Now for someone who has self-esteem that is already low, who is feeling very vulnerable, that wasn't just a rebuke,” she added.

"That would have been one of the most cutting hurtful remarks that her husband could have made to her,” she added.

Another royal expert, Tom Quinn also opened up about Diana’s feelings on continuously being compared to Sarah Ferguson.

"Princess Diana was aware that Sarah was a very skilled manipulator of people to some extent. This is because she famously said that Sarah had wooed the Royal Family,” said Quinn.

"She added that Fergie knew exactly what she was doing when she said certain things to certain members of the Royal Family,” he added.

Katie Nicholl also gave her take, saying: "Princess Diana admitted that she got terribly jealous of Fergie. The Queen and Sarah seemed to have an easier rapport. Sarah made falling into this Royal Family look easy while Princess Diana had said she was struggling to survive."