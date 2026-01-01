Jennifer Lopez says critics are 'jealous' as she stuns in Vegas

Jennifer Lopez had a powerful response for critics as she kicked off her new Las Vegas residency Up All Night Live on Tuesday at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The 56-year-old superstar stunned the sold-out crowd in a series of bold, sparkling outfits and made it clear she has no plans to tone things down. During her high-energy set, Lopez addressed people who tell her to “dress her age,” saying they’re simply jealous.

“But it is funny, I do laugh at some of the things people say sometimes and one of the things is, when she takes pictures she smiles with her mouth open, why does she do that,” she told the audience.

Laughing, she added: “Why is she always dressed that way, why doesn't she dress her age, I'm like huh, if you had this body you would be naked too!”

Lopez showed off her figure in several daring looks, including a pink lace corset bodysuit with fishnets, a green cut-out bodysuit, a sheer black catsuit with dramatic wings, and a plunging purple sequin gown with matching gloves and a fur wrap.

The 120-minute show featured pop, R&B, and Latin hits, opening with a Broadway-style medley and songs like Waiting for Tonight, Jenny From the Block, On the Floor, and Let’s Get Loud. The performance celebrated her career as a full timeline of “J.Lo the artist.”

This marks Lopez’s second Vegas residency, following her successful All I Have run that ended in 2018.