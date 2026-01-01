Jennifer Aniston shares romance with Jim Curtis 'feels like kismet'

Jennifer Aniston’s relationship with hypnotherapist Jim Curtis appears to be stronger than ever as the couple closed out 2025 on a happy note.

Curtis, 50, included the Friends alum, 56, in a New Year Instagram carousel, sharing a cozy photo of the pair sitting together in a car.

Reflecting on the year, he wrote, “Some amazing things happened this year, but it’s always the people who make it,” before teasing, “Can’t wait to see what 2026 has in store… got a few surprises cooking…”

Aniston also marked the year’s end on social media, posting a reel titled “BUH-BYEEEEE 2025.” The clip featured Curtis cuddling one of her rescue dogs, alongside moments from her work and personal life.

The roundup included scenes with The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon, pop star Selena Gomez, longtime friend Courteney Cox, and her beloved pets.

Last month, a source close to Aniston told People magazine that the couple spent “months” getting to know each other before becoming romantic.

The insider explained that Aniston was initially “cautious” but ultimately glad she took the leap.

"Jen really valued their friendship in the beginning of the year," the source said. "When it all took a turn to something more romantic, she was cautious at first. Now, she's excited that she just went for it."

The source added that it "feels like kismet" and said Aniston "truly loves" Curtis, noting, "He's brought so many good things into her life."

Aniston made the relationship Instagram official in November for Curtis’ 50th birthday, months after their romance was confirmed in July.