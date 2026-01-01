 
Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt share rare insights into holidays with baby

January 01, 2026

Pete Davidson and girlfriend Elsie Hewitt are spending each minute embracing the parent-life as their holidays have taken a 360-degree turn.

The 29-year-old model took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 31, and shared several snaps from her New Years Eve as a new mom.

In a selfie with a filter on, the social media influencer called out to fellow parents, asking, "What are all the new parents doing this nye? Is it sooo different than past new years?"

The mom of one, who just welcomed her baby daughter, Scottie Rose, followed up the post with a picture from the last year’s celebration which showed her in full gam makeup with a black dress on, and wrote, "Me last new year’s eve."

Hewitt then compared the 2024 picture with one from this year, posting a no-makeup selfie with the baby in a crib behind her.

The actress’ other essentials including a nursing pillow were also seen in the snap, to which she captioned, "Me this new years eve," adding a teary-eyed smiling emoji.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 32, and Hewitt became parents on December 12 and announced the sweet addition to their family a week later.

Since then the doting mom has shared many pictures of their daughter with herself and Davidson, albeit keeping her face private.

