Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz rumoured romance 'gets approval' from Lenny Kravitz

Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz have also sparked engagement rumours

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz have been sparking dating rumours for quite a few months after being spotted together frequently.

The two have been witnessed spending time in Europe while holding hands and getting cozy with each other.

As per the new reports, their relationship is getting quite serious and their romance has also been approved by Zoe’s father Lenny Kravitz.

An insider claimed that the 61-year-old singer believes “they’re a great match.”

“Lenny says they really make each other happy and have an easy-going relationship, like best friends who are dating”, reported US Weekly.

In September, the Fly Away hitmaker was captured having lunch with his daughter and the former One Direction singer.

According to sources, “Zoë and Harry’s relationship is going strong and they are quite serious about each other.”

Rumours also have it that the duo has been engaged as the eagle eyed fans noted Zoe wearing a gold band her in her ring finger.

However, there is no official confirmation about it, multiple sources are claiming that the rumoured couple’s love is blossoming.

Work wise, Styles is expected to mark his comeback this year. In the last week of December, he dropped an unexpected video from the last day of his Love on Tour 2023, which created a stir on the internet with fans speculating that the Watermelon sugar hitmaker might be hinting his return.