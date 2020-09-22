Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Sep 22 2020
Demi Lovato joins celebrities in heaping praise on Ellen DeGeneres after her apology

Tuesday Sep 22, 2020

After addressing allegations of toxic workplace environment and bullying, Ellen DeGeneres is getting praised by her fellow celebrities.

The talk show host’s return with the 18th season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show was welcomed by a plethora of applause from her celebrity friends including Demi Lovato.

“You are the person people see on tv. You are kind, generous and caring. This video was a perfect representation of that. I love you Ellen,” wrote Demi on Twitter.

Footballer Robbie Keane also lauded the face of daytime television and her on-screen apology, as he wrote: “Lovely words.”

Actor Kelly Chase wrote: “Sometimes we just don’t know what we don’t know, or sometimes It takes a min for us to recognize when something isn’t right…this applies to everything in life.”

"A marriage, relationship, career, and more… all we can do is bring awareness to what’s not serving us joy, make the changes to create more happiness and peace within and throughout. You can be kind and sad AND still lead,” Chase added.

Earlier on Monday, DeGeneres had issued an apology in an extensive monologue.

“I learned that things happen here that never should have happened,” DeGeneres, 62, said in the opening monologue for the premiere of her show’s 18th season. “I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected.”

“We have made the necessary changes and today we are starting a new chapter,” she added.

Over the summer, weeks of backstage turmoil undermined the show’s public message of spreading kindness and happiness.

Reports of a hostile workplace have included criticism that DeGeneres is mean-spirited. These prompted a social media campaign calling for her replacement and public statements of support for the comedian from the likes of Katy Perry, Kevin Hart, Alec Baldwin and Ashton Kutcher.

