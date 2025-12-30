Millie Bobby Brown missed 'Stranger Things' finale watch party: Here's why

Millie Bobby Brown remained absent from the Stranger Things finale watch party in New York City due to a serious reason.

The 21-year-old actress, who has been the face of the Netflix hit since its debut, reportedly missed another recent Stranger Things event because of the dislocated shoulder that she got after she suffered a fall.

Because of the injury, Brown was forced to skip multiple promotional events, including the finale watch party at the Paris Theater.

While her co-stars gathered to celebrate the end of the series, Brown stayed home.

But insiders say she was given a private link to watch the finale simultaneously with the cast.

Earlier this month too, she appeared in a pre-recorded message on Good Morning America and apologized for missing a scheduled appearance with Noah Schnapp.

She panned the camera to show her arm in a sling.

“I took a fall,” she explained, adding that she still wanted to participate “in any way I could.”

Her absence was also felt at the Paley Center event around the same time, where fellow stars Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke, and Caleb McLaughlin appeared without her.