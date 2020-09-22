Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 22 2020
BTS joins K-Pop’s EXO as nominees for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Tuesday Sep 22, 2020

K-Pop music has been causing a massive stir within the international community, and with hits like Parasite getting South Korea its first ever Oscars it appears the international music industry is next.

Soon after Billboard Music Awards announced this year’s list of nominees, Twitter went into frenzy and #bbmas began trending like wildfire.

Barely a few minutes into the announcement, BTS's ARMY managed to hike up the #bbma to the top trending search result all over the country.

This is not even the first time the group has made international Segway, they have been in the running for numerous awards such as these for over three years now. Other notable stars nominated for the BBMA’s are Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and GOT7.

