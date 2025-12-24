Alec Baldwin opens up about health struggles after 'Rust' tragedy

Alec Baldwin revealed the toll the Rust tragedy took on his physical and mental health.

The 30 Rock star described the aftermath as something that 'broke every nerve in my body, spiritually, financially, work-wise, career'.

Alec on his recent appearance on the Dopey podcast reflected on the October 2021 incident that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

He shared the ordeal has aged him a decade.

"If I told you what my health conditions have been since October 21st of 2021 — it’s taken 10 years off of my life,” Alec admitted.

The actor shared that at one point he 'couldn’t even move' and spent a year needing daily naps.

On October 21, 2021, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on the set of Rust when Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun that contained live ammunition.

Alec faced two separate involuntary manslaughter charges: first in January 2023, which was dropped months later, and again in January 2024.

That second case was dismissed with prejudice in July 2024 which means it cannot be refiled.

Alec previously revealed having post-traumatic stress disorder in an episode of reality show, The Baldwins.

"I don't know where I'd be if I didn't have you and these kids going through this," he said to his wife Hilaria Baldwin in the February 23 episode.

Hilaria also opened up about her husband experiencing survivor’s guilt and even suicidal ideation.