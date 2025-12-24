 
Kylie Jenner's makeup video sparks fans concern over changed appearance

Kylie Jenner previously denied undergoing plastic surgeries in the past

December 24, 2025

Kylie Jenner’s latest video has ignited a wave of online debate among fans who suspect her to have altered her appearance.

Timothee Chalamet's girlfriend took to Instagram to share a makeup tutorial with her 391M followers featuring her before her Christmas tree decorated in white light.

The 28-year-old walked viewers through her glam routine applying concealer, bronzer, and lip liner to get signature pout.

However, instead of focusing on the products, many followers noticed a particular detail that appeared different: her jawline.

Many followers zeroed in on her facial features that drew comments from her fans.

Several commented that her jaw appeared unusually square, with one asking: “Has she had jaw filler? Why does it look so different all of a sudden?”

Others described her altered look as “distracting” and noted they couldn’t concentrate on the tutorial itself.

“There’s something different in your face… can’t pinpoint it, but wow,” wrote another netizen.

Some fans urged her to 'take the filler out'.

Jenner, who previously admitted to lip fillers and a breast augmentation, has long faced scrutiny over cosmetic procedures.

She denied undergoing extensive work for years before revealing her regrets about surgery during a 2023 episode of The Kardashians.

