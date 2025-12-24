King Charles calls Andrew to 'restore' old royal perks

King Charles has seemingly shown sympathy towards his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, after taking stern action.

On October 30, Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch ordered to strip Andrew of his royal titles and honours.

He was also asked to leave the massive Royal Lodge, and he lost a number of royal perks.

But, an insider revealed that the King is "regretting" taking back-to-back strict actions against his brother. Andrew is suffering from "behind-the-scenes degredations," which involves fewer royal staff.

Ephraim Hardcastle, Daily Mail columnist, shared, "As well as losing titles, gongs and his mansion, Andrew suffered behind-the-scenes degradations including having Royal staff funded by the King removed..."

The former Prince's "takeaways from Windsor Castle's kitchens ended, and an edict demanding he stay out of sight until he is eventually relocated."

King Charles is still thinking about the 'disgraced' member of the firm after he requested not to reduce him to the rank of commoner."

As per the source, the monarch is "telephoning Andrew frequently" and "reinstating access to staff and stables."