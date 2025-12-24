Captain America's return to 'Avengers' linked to Doctor Doom's evil plot?

Chris Evans features as Steve Rogers in first 'Avengers: Doomsday' teaser

Avengers: Doomsday’s first official teaser has surprised fans with the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers aka Captain America.

The clip showed a man getting off a bike and entering a home. He opens a drawer and takes out the Captain America’s costume. In the next shot the man appears to be Evans starring as Rogers.

He held a baby in his arms, which is supposedly his and Peggy Carter’s child.

The 2019 Avengers: Endgame ended on a note where Steve can be seen reuniting with Peggy at her home via time travel.

The upcoming action sci-fi is said to continue from where Endgame left off with now bringing Robert Downey Jr. as antagonist Doctor Doom.

According to the theories circulating on the internet, Doctor Doom wants to take revenge and rule the world. Allegedly, the vengeance is personal, possibly against the Fantastic Four or to recreate a lost family.

With the new teaser, it gives a hint that Doctor Doom might target the children of team Avengers, considering that Steve Rogers now also have a baby just like Reed Richards in Fantastic Four.

Doctor Doom in 'Fantastic Four: First Steps':

Robert’s corrupted version of Tony Stark appears for the first time in the Pedro Pascal’s 2025 Fantastic Four.

The post credits scene in the film showed Vanessa Kirby, who plays Sue Storm, babysitting her child.

As she goes into the kitchen to grab her child’s book, she notices a masked Doctor Doom talking to her kid in the living room.

Now that some of the Avengers have children, there is possibility that Doctor Doom takes his revenge by targeting innocent humans.

Directed by Russo brothers, Avengers: Doomsday will have star studded cast including Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Benedict Cumberbatch, Sebastian Stan, Channing Tatum, Alan Cumming and many more.

The big action sci-fi is slated to release on December 18, 2026.