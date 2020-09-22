Archie delights Prince Charles and other royals during a Zoom call

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie reportedly received a abundance of love from Prince Charles as the aby delighted the royal family during a video call.

The pleasant moment came when the Prince Charles and other royals appeared to show their love for the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, extending a very public olive branch to Prince Harry to wish him a happy birthday.

Last week, even more viral news about the big day took place – involving baby Archie who reportedly appeared with a cake during a video call with the royal dignitaries.

During the call, Harry reportedly told the family how much he missed them. According to a media outlet, Meghan baked a cake and Harry blew out candles. Archie made them laugh when he also blew them out.

It’s really a delightful moment for every one as the past few months have been consumed with rumours of fallouts and feuds after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal family roles.

Prince Harry celebrated his 36th birthday on September 15, 2020, with royal family members coming out in force to mark the occasion. And while they were unable to celebrate with him in person due to the travel restrictions from COVID-19, they sent their well-wishes on social media.

Prince Charles also posted a tribute, uploading a series of photographs of his son to Instagram alongside the caption: 'Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Sussex today!'