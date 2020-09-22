Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 22 2020
By
Web Desk

Archie delights Prince Charles and other royals during a Zoom call

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 22, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie reportedly received a abundance of love from Prince Charles as the aby delighted the royal family during a video call.

The pleasant moment came when the Prince Charles and other royals appeared to show their love for the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, extending a very public olive branch to Prince Harry to wish him a happy birthday.

Last week, even more viral news about the big day took place – involving baby Archie who reportedly appeared with a cake during a video call with the royal dignitaries.

During the call, Harry reportedly told the family how much he missed them. According to a media outlet, Meghan baked a cake and Harry blew out candles. Archie made them laugh when he also blew them out.

It’s really a delightful moment for every one as the past few months have been consumed with rumours of fallouts and feuds after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal family roles.

However, the royal family appeared to show their love for the Sussex couple, extending a very public olive branch to Prince Harry to wish him a happy birthday.

Prince Harry celebrated his 36th birthday on September 15, 2020, with royal family members coming out in force to mark the occasion. And while they were unable to celebrate with him in person due to the travel restrictions from COVID-19, they sent their well-wishes on social media.

Prince Charles also posted a tribute, uploading a series of photographs of his son to Instagram alongside the caption: 'Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Sussex today!'

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian spends sleepless night amid split rumours with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian spends sleepless night amid split rumours with Kanye West
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to release their first Netflix project in 2021: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to release their first Netflix project in 2021: report
Prince Harry opts for heroic look to mesmerise fans in latest video conference: Watch

Prince Harry opts for heroic look to mesmerise fans in latest video conference: Watch
BTS joins K-Pop’s EXO as nominees for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

BTS joins K-Pop’s EXO as nominees for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards
Kelly Clarkson claims ‘2020 has brought changes’ that she never saw coming

Kelly Clarkson claims ‘2020 has brought changes’ that she never saw coming
Shaniera Akram takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut: ‘You’re not exactly Mother Teresa’

Shaniera Akram takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut: ‘You’re not exactly Mother Teresa’

Princess Diana felt Prince Charles’s emotions were ‘suffocated’ long ago

Princess Diana felt Prince Charles’s emotions were ‘suffocated’ long ago
Scott Disick flirts with his ex Sofia Richie on Instagram

Scott Disick flirts with his ex Sofia Richie on Instagram
Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa accused of kicking mother out of her home

Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa accused of kicking mother out of her home
Demi Lovato joins celebrities in heaping praise on Ellen DeGeneres after her apology

Demi Lovato joins celebrities in heaping praise on Ellen DeGeneres after her apology

Meghan Markle indicates her true feelings about being in the US with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle indicates her true feelings about being in the US with Prince Harry
Prince Harry went behind Meghan Markle’s back to make one key decision

Prince Harry went behind Meghan Markle’s back to make one key decision

Latest

view all