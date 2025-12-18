Demi Lovato's husband Lutes shares beautiful memory from their wedding

Demi Lovato and her husband, Jordan “Jutes” Lutes, shared a truly unforgettable moment at their California wedding — and it involved a legendary love song.

In an interview on The Zach Sang Show published December 11, Jutes, 34, opened up about how surreal it felt to have Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik perform live at their May 25 wedding.

The singer delivered an emotional rendition of the band’s 1998 hit “Iris” for the couple’s first dance.

“That’s like one of the coolest things,” Jutes said. “That was, in the moment, me and Demi were looking at each other, and I was just like, ‘What’s going on right now?!’”

Calling the experience unforgettable, he added, “This is the most iconic song ever. He’s right there, and it’s for us!”

Jutes praised Rzeznik as an “Icon. Such a legend for doing that,” adding, “Forever grateful.”

The music producer described the performance as “a movie moment,” revealing he expected a softer acoustic version — but was blown away instead.

“There’s no way he’s going to come in and just like rip — and he just ripped it,” Jutes said.

According to Jutes, the performance felt like a live concert. “He really killed it. It was unreal,” he said, noting that friends still bring it up. “I still can’t believe that actually happened.”

Lovato, 33, previously told Vogue the moment was “surreal.”

“This was a pinch-us moment. It’s our favorite song and has so much meaning to both of us,” she said.

The wedding also featured another star moment, with Paris Hilton DJing the afterparty. “Paris literally shook the dance floor with her DJ skills,” Lovato shared.