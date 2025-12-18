Amanda Seyfried shares unconventional opinion on 'Housemaid'

Amanda Seyfried offers disclaimer for 'Housemaid' movie with Sydney Sweeney

Amanda Seyfried has quite a different take on book-to-movie adaptations, as she gave fans a disclaimer to keep in mind.

The 40-year-old actress, who is currently promoting The Housemaid, with co-star Sydney Sweeney, told moviegoers that they should hold on to reading the book by Freida McFadden, which provided the source material for the movie.

The Mean Girls star cautioned fans, “Do not read it until you’ve seen the movie. Then it will ruin the twists for you,” in conversation with Us Weekly.

Sharing her experience of watching the upcoming movie with a friend who wasn’t aware of the plot, Seyfried added that, “This is exactly what we needed, especially around the holidays.”

The thriller will be released on December 19, and in a previous interview, the Jennifer’s Body actress revealed that she herself hadn’t read the book until she booked the role.

“It is the most fun role I’ve ever played, and it’s probably not gonna happen for a long time,” Seyfried said of her character, Nina.

Seyfried, as well as the Euphoria star, have both hyped up the release since its first teaser dropped, and have been doing promotional interviews for quite a while.