Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Sep 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Dia Mirza rubbishes claims about consuming drugs: ‘This damaging my career’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 23, 2020

 Dia Mirza too has found herself getting dragged into the fiasco.

With the drugs case getting intense, many big names in Bollywood have found themselves getting involved into the entire debacle.

After Deepika Padukone was allegedly named in the case, Dia Mirza too has found herself getting dragged into the fiasco.

However, refuting the claims, the actor turned to her social media and set the record straight about circulating claims regarding her consuming drugs.

Dia wrote: “I would like to strongly refute and categorically deny this news as being false, baseless and with mala fide intentions. Such frivolous reporting has a direct impact on my reputation being besmirched and is causing damage to my career which I have painstakingly built with years of hard work.”

“I have never procured or consumed any narcotic or contraband substances of any form in my life. I intend to pursue the full extent of legal remedies available to me as a law abiding citizen of India. Thanks to my supporters for standing by me,” she added.


Earlier, reports had been circulating about Dia being called for questioning in the drug abuse case by Narcotics Control Bureau. 

More From Bollywood:

Sushant Singh Rajput admitted he was never sidelined by Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput admitted he was never sidelined by Bollywood
Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till October 6 after she files for bail

Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended till October 6 after she files for bail
Arjun Kapoor vows to help others suffering from COVID-19 by donating his plasma

Arjun Kapoor vows to help others suffering from COVID-19 by donating his plasma
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor are stars thanks to the audience, not their fathers: Vikram Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor are stars thanks to the audience, not their fathers: Vikram Bhatt
Sonam Kapoor opens up about how she dealt with online abuse

Sonam Kapoor opens up about how she dealt with online abuse
Salman Khan's lawyer says he 'has no direct or indirect' stake in Jaya Saha's talent agency

Salman Khan's lawyer says he 'has no direct or indirect' stake in Jaya Saha's talent agency
Drug peddler alleges another famous actress contacted him like Deepika Padukone

Drug peddler alleges another famous actress contacted him like Deepika Padukone
Following probe, NCB to arrest Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Jaya Saha

Following probe, NCB to arrest Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Jaya Saha
Arjun Kapoor plans to donate plasma following COVID-19 recovery

Arjun Kapoor plans to donate plasma following COVID-19 recovery
Sonu Sood claps back against claims of being a ‘fraud’: 'Go out and help someone’

Sonu Sood claps back against claims of being a ‘fraud’: 'Go out and help someone’
Taapsee Pannu gives her take on the ‘insider vs outsider’ nepotistic debate

Taapsee Pannu gives her take on the ‘insider vs outsider’ nepotistic debate
Tiger Shroff makes his debut as singer with ‘Unbelievable’

Tiger Shroff makes his debut as singer with ‘Unbelievable’

Latest

view all