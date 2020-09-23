Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Ellen DeGeneres slammed for ‘making light’ of staff’s ‘trauma’ with ‘fake’ apology

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 23, 2020

Ellen DeGeneres has supposedly fixed her broken reputation after a much-awaited public apology — or at least that is what she thinks.

Despite addressing the entire recent debacle regarding her alleged abusive behavior and the toxic workplace accusations, the public still doesn’t seem to be buying her words full of regret.

After she opened the 18th season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show with an extensive monologue vowing to right her wrongs and work on herself, many social media users continued their attacks against the talk show host.

Some users slammed the comedian for making light of the accusations placed against her by cracking joke in direct reference to the accusers.

For example, DeGeneres had said during the monologue: "I'm excited to see all of my staff and my crew. Hi everybody. Please don't look me in the eye. Oh, I'm kidding. But I will be passing out gum for everyone. Kidding again."

The continuous quips getting rolled out by her displeased the fans who termed the entire apology “tone-deaf” and “unauthentic.”

“Ellen was accused of horrible workplace behavior by MANY people and decided it was cool to insert [expletive] jokes in her monologue,” said one user.

“Ellen Degeneres’ monologue/apology would’ve seemed so much more sincere without the jokes and clapping in between,” added another.

A third chimed in saying: “Ellen degeneres using her first monologue back after allegations of a toxic work environment to make jokes about how she's impatient and not a good enough actress to fake being a nice person for 18 years just grosses me out.”

Another former employee of the show reacted to the apology by telling BuzzFeed News: “Not only did Ellen turn my trauma, turn our traumas, into a joke, she somehow managed to make this about her.”

“When she said, ‘Oh my summer was great’ and that was supposed to be funny I thought, ‘It’s funny that you had a rough summer because everyone was calling out all of the allegations of your toxic work environment and now you’re the one suffering?’” added the ex-staffer of the show. 

