Army chief desires transparent elections in Gilgit-Baltistan, says Bilawal

KARACHI: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Wednesday that army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa desired free and transparent polls in Gilgit-Baltistan.



The PPP leader revealed this during a news conference, where he spoke about the recent meeting between the military and political leadership to discuss administrative matters pertaining to Gilgit-Balistan.



Bilawal came down hard on "some irresponsible people" who were part of the meeting, for discussing sensitive matters pertaining to national security issues and foreign policy issues on TV.



"Whoever's spokesperson he is, they should tell him to be quiet at once," said the PPP chairman. "And refrain from issuing any irresponsible statements."

Bilawal said that it was necessary for political parties to attend meetings on national security matters. He criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for "failing to engage the opposition" on such important issues pertaining to national security.



"This prime minister, since day one, has completely failed when it comes to national security issues, including those of Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir," he said, accusing the prime minister of not being mature enough to set aside his ego to talk to the opposition.



"Due to this, national security meetings are being held without the prime minister, which should not have happened," said Bilawal, adding that this was a "failing of the government. "It is the responsibility of the prime minister, considering the chair that he occupies, to talk to the opposition."

He called on PM Imran to resign and hand over the job of leading the country to a prime minister "who takes his responsibilities seriously and doesn't think about his personal politics on every other matter".



No bigger threat to national security than unfair elections, says Bilawal