Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton flaunts her grace during meeting with 'lockdown babies'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 23, 2020

Kate Middleton cut a casual figure in  white t-shirt and pink trousers as she called on 'lockdown babies at  Battersea Park, in South London.

The Duchess of Cambridge was all smiles as she spent time with the visited parents and their babies who have been giving and receiving vital support and visits despite lockdown.

The heart-melting moments were posted on the Kensington Royal Instagram page on Tuesday with a lengthy note.

View this post on Instagram

The Duchess of Cambridge spent today hearing about the importance of parent-powered support programmes. Following a videocall with experts in the field, The Duchess headed to Battersea Park in London to hear from parents and peer supporters directly about their experiences of parent-to-parent support. Across the UK there are many thousands of parents who use their time, experience and knowledge to support other parents and families. This morning Her Royal Highness spoke with representatives and volunteers from different organisations who run peer-to-peer support programmes about their services and the impact that COVID-19 is having on families across the country, including: • @homestartuk Parents 1st UK Island House Charity Community Parent Programme @blackpoolbetterstart @nctcharity Applied Research Collaboration North West coast Coram Family and Childcare @leedsdads • Peer supporters can provide valuable help in supporting parents’ emotional wellbeing, which is particularly important given that maternal mental health issues affect at least 1 in 10 women during pregnancy or early parenthood.

A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) on

The 38-year-old royal was told how Home Start peer groups struggled to meet up in person during Covid-19 lockdown but kept up their work on zoom and regular phone calls.

Single-mums Irma Martus, 47, and Carol Elliott, 41, told the duchess how they had been helped out with weekly check-up phone calls from volunteer Home-Start Wandsworth during the pandemic.

More From Entertainment:

John Lennon’s killer ‘sorry’ for ‘despicable’ act

John Lennon’s killer ‘sorry’ for ‘despicable’ act
Jennifer Aniston called Brad Pitt ‘honey’ during their reunion

Jennifer Aniston called Brad Pitt ‘honey’ during their reunion
Presence of slaves was felt at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s wedding: Bishop Curry

Presence of slaves was felt at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s wedding: Bishop Curry
Zayn Malik asks fans to play 'Harry Potter: Puzzles and Spells' game

Zayn Malik asks fans to play 'Harry Potter: Puzzles and Spells' game
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive backlash for meddling in US politics

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive backlash for meddling in US politics
Never-heard Beatles song to be released by Paul McCartney on John Lennon’s birthday

Never-heard Beatles song to be released by Paul McCartney on John Lennon’s birthday
Prince Charles could ‘hasten the end’ of the monarchy when he becomes king

Prince Charles could ‘hasten the end’ of the monarchy when he becomes king
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about the hurdles of co-parenting with ex Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about the hurdles of co-parenting with ex Chris Martin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffered through a major ‘setback’ after losing royal label

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffered through a major ‘setback’ after losing royal label
Selena Gomez wants the world to know that she is ‘done’ with Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez wants the world to know that she is ‘done’ with Justin Bieber
Ellen DeGeneres slammed for ‘making light’ of staff’s ‘trauma’ with ‘fake’ apology

Ellen DeGeneres slammed for ‘making light’ of staff’s ‘trauma’ with ‘fake’ apology

‘The Four Seasons’ founding member Tommy DeVito passes away

‘The Four Seasons’ founding member Tommy DeVito passes away

Latest

view all