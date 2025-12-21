Queen Camilla’s ‘Keep Dancing’ goodbye sends Tess and Claudia spinning

Queen Camilla’s enthusiasm goes beyond the glitterball trophy, placing her squarely in the Strictly Come Dancing fan club.



The Queen delivered a very royal send off to Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman on Saturday during the show’s live final.

As a devoted viewer of the BBC favourite, the Queen made sure the departing presenters didn’t waltz off without a proper send-off.

Her surprise message revealed moments before the results and was read aloud by long-time judge Craig Revel Horwood, instantly stopping the studio in its tracks.

In her words, Camilla suggested that Strictly has never just been about sequins and scorecards.

Instead, she credited Tess and Claudia with turning the show into a celebration of friendship, resilience and shared joy qualities she said had defined their on-screen partnership and powered the programme’s lasting appeal.

Describing them as the show’s finest double act, the Queen declared their contribution nothing short of “fab-u-lous”.

Signing off with warmth and humour, Camilla wished the duo well in whatever comes next, adding one instruction from a lifelong dance lover: “Keeeeeeeep dancing! With warmest gratitude and admiration, Camilla R.”

Both the stalwarts Daly and Winkleman realised exactly who had been behind the emotional farewell message.

Discovering that the words had come from Queen Camilla left the presenting duo visibly shaken, blinking back tears as the tribute echoed around the studio.

Tess later thanked the Queen for the touching gesture, saying the message meant more to them than words could express.

The Duchess of Edinburgh also made an appearance to cheer on Ellie Goldstein, who returned to the dance floor for a celebratory group routine.

Sophie, a passionate advocate for inclusion and patron of Mencap, praised Ellie for challenging stereotypes.

“Ellie is one of our amazing supporters.

She has dispelled quite a number of perceptions of people with learning disabilities," Sophie said.