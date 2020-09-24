Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt getting closer amid his romance with Nicole Poturalski?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 24, 2020

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt getting closer amid his romance with Nicole Poturalski? 

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were seen gushing over each other last week during their virtual reunion.

Although the two separated long ago, there have been numerous instances when they have flirted heavily with one another.

Earlier this year, the two embraced each other at the 'Screen Actors Guild Awards' sending the entire world into a meltdown.

Meanwhile, a tipster gave insight into the status of their current relationship with each other.

While the reconciliation buzz used to bother Jennifer and Brad previously, it is something that they laugh off now.

“It used to bug them how everyone pulls for them to get back together, but now they laugh it off,” as revealed by a source to Us Weekly.

"The truth is they have each other’s backs. They constantly bounce ideas off each other and share happy news when they have it. They have such a natural, easy energy together," the insider added.

In December, a source close to the couple revealed that although Jen and Brad are just friends, they have had a number of flirty moments with each other.

“Brad and Jen have a wonderful connection that might seem flirtatious at times,” the outlet's source said. “They dig each other’s sense of humor and have an infectious energy when they’re together, but they insist things are purely platonic and nothing more than that.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle tells Prince Harry 'it's time for second baby': report

Meghan Markle tells Prince Harry 'it's time for second baby': report

Sajal Ali gushes over a sweet smile in latest Instagram post

Sajal Ali gushes over a sweet smile in latest Instagram post
Elton John announces new North American dates for his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour'

Elton John announces new North American dates for his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour'
Tom Cruise to 'fly into space' for a Nasa-backed film

Tom Cruise to 'fly into space' for a Nasa-backed film
Zayn Malik set to release his new single 'Better' on Friday

Zayn Malik set to release his new single 'Better' on Friday
'British agent James Bond was on Queen Elizabeth's secret service in Poland'

'British agent James Bond was on Queen Elizabeth's secret service in Poland'
Halsey pens heartfelt note for BTS

Halsey pens heartfelt note for BTS
Prince Harry reveals untold truth about himself

Prince Harry reveals untold truth about himself
Meghan Markle's legal team highlights inaccuracies in biography 'Finding Freedom'

Meghan Markle's legal team highlights inaccuracies in biography 'Finding Freedom'
Hailie Jade Mathers hits two million followers on Instagram

Hailie Jade Mathers hits two million followers on Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly loses sleep over new album

Machine Gun Kelly loses sleep over new album

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry break yet another royal tradition, Queen likely to react

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry break yet another royal tradition, Queen likely to react

Latest

view all