Thursday Sep 24 2020
Prince Harry's disregard for another royal tradition opposed strongly by Buckingham Palace

Thursday Sep 24, 2020

Prince Harry has sent the residents of Buckingham Palace fuming after his video encouraging Americans to vote met with immense criticism. 

Subtly throwing shade at the Duke of Sussex, the palace insiders dissed his statement with a scathing 'no comment' reaction to it.

The Palace told royal reporter Rebecca English "that they are not commenting on this" because "The Duke is not a working member of the Royal Family and any comments he makes are made in a personal capacity.'"

Harry and Meghan received flak in the UK after they made a special TV appearance to celebrate Time's 100 most influential people of 2020 list.

During the episode, Harry urged US citizens to vote for change in the upcoming election.

"This election, I'm not going to be able to vote here in the US. But many of you may not know that I haven't been able to vote in the UK. my entire life," Harry said.

"As we approach this November, it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity," he added.

This is considered to be a serious breach of royal tradition as the members of the British royal family are not allowed to make any political statements. 

