Thursday Sep 24 2020
Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor to appear before NCB after crackdown on B-town stars

Thursday Sep 24, 2020

Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to appear before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after they officially received summons, after Deepika Padukone.

The agency is recently cracking down on Bollywood's drug mafia and has ordered actresses Deepika, Sara, Shraddha and Raku Preet to appear in the drug nexus case.

While Deepika is all set to appear on Friday, September 25, Sara and Shraddha will appear the following day i.e. Saturday, September 26.

Sara, Shraddha and Rakul were summoned by the NBC after Rhea Chakraborty reportedly mentioned them during an interrogation.

Meanwhile, Deepika's name emerged in Whatsapp chats with talent manager Jaya Saha.

The actress, mentioned as 'D' reportedly asked for drugs from 'K'.

Interestingly, Deepika's manager name also starts with K, i.e. Karishma Prakash. 

