entertainment
Thursday Sep 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt's new ladylove Nicole won't last more than six months: Wendy Williams

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 24, 2020

Brad Pitt's new ladylove Nicole won't last more than six months: Wendy Williams 

Brad Pitt is basking in the glory of his newfound love while going out with German model, Nicole Poturalski.

While there are fans who have been sending the couple their well wishes, some bitter people have come forth accusing Poturalski of using the Hollywood star for attention.

One such person is Wendy Williams, who thinks the model is only dating Pitt for her personal gains.

She even said that the two won't last.

Talking about the same on her talk show, Wendy said, "I think this will last no longer than 6 months. Brad’s friend say she’s doing it for attention and I say, ‘Gee, ya think?’,” she said.

Wendy added, "I don’t know this girl but this is certainly something that will put her on the front page of something with or without him.”

She did not end there. In fact, Wendy went on to encourage Poturalski for using the Ad Astra star.

“She better use this for as much as she can, and I’m sure at 27, she can. And Brad, keep the [expletive] on… Good luck," she concluded.

Pitt and his rumoured ladylove's relationship got public after they were clicked vacationing together in the South of France.

