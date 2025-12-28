Jennifer Lawrence 'guilty' of sharing creative ideas with celebrities

Jennifer Lawrence recently starred in 'Die My Love' with Robert Pattinson

Jennifer Lawrence has confessed that she regrets pitching creative ideas to celebrities and colleagues.

In a recent interview, she was asked by co-hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers about how she deals with people approaching her with film ideas.

However, that happens occasionally with her, but Jennifer claimed that she has attempted to give creative ideas to artists for which she is mainly guilty of.

"I wish I didn't resonate with what those people are going through."

The Hunger Games star recalled singing a song to Mark Ronson, but she was upset about not receiving the reaction she expected.

“I wrote this song once about street sweeping and it's like, 'Street sweeper, sweep me off of my feet now.'"

The 35-year-old jokingly said on the Las Culturistas podcast, "I don't know what I was expecting, but he was just like, 'Nice to meet you.' And I was like, 'OK, I'll give it to somebody else, b****.”

When Matt and Bowen pushed her to talk more about the story, Jennifer stated on a lighter note that she does not want Mark to 'sue' all of them for talking about it.

Work Wise, Lawrence recently starred in film Die My Love alongside the Twilight star Robert Pattinson.