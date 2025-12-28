Billie Lourd marks Carrie Fisher’s death anniversary with bittersweet note

Billie Lourd remembered her late mom Carrie Fisher on her ninth death anniversary.

The Star Wars star’s daughter reflected on the "joys of life" after her mother’s death in a bittersweet tribute.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, December 27, The Last Showgirl actress penned a lengthy emotional note alongside two pictures taken at the same place 25 years apart.

"It has been 9 years since my mom died. My daughter woke up earlier than usual this morning so we went outside together and she knowingly laid her little head on my chest," Lourd, 33, wrote in the caption. "She looked up at me with her big soulful eyes and said 'I love you mama' and grabbed my face with her little chubby hands and kissed me."

After describing the tender morning ritual with her young daughter she shares how she tells her daughter about the grandmother she never met and finds comfort in seeing the bond between her father and her children.

"Watching my dad with my kids is one of the greatest joys I’ve ever known. The kind of joy that makes your face hurt because you can’t stop smiling, the kind of joy that makes you feel like your life is a movie you thought only existed in movies," Fisher’s daughter continued.

"Then I started thinking about how this joy wouldn’t be possible without my mom. This joy only exists because she existed. So even though she is not physically part of this joy, she is part of the reason for it. Even though she is not alive she lives on through this joy," she added.

Lourd explained that her grief takes many forms, and in that moment it appears as joy. She acknowledged that her grief will continue to shift throughout the day, because it is never just one emotion.

"Right now I am relishing in this bittersweet grieful joy. As my mom wisely said, 'Nothing is ever really over. Just over there'. My mombys life isnt really over," she wrote before concluding the heartfelt message. "Just over there - in my kids and in this joy I’m able to experience because of her. Thank you momby. I will never stop missing you."

For the unversed, Fisher passed away in 2016 at the age of 60.

She died after going into cardiac arrest and falling into a days-long coma in Los Angeles.