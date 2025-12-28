 
Timothée Chalamet reveals new moniker on milestone birthday

Fresh off the promotions for his newly released 'Marty Supreme' Timothée Chalamet upgrades his status

Geo News Digital Desk
December 28, 2025

Timothée Chalamet officially embraced his ‘unc’ era on milestone birthday.

The Dune star, who is currently dating Kylie Jenner, turned 30 on Saturday, December 27.

Overwhelmed by messages from fans and followers, the Oscar nominee turned to Instagram to express his gratitude, adding to the joy of his special day and making it even more memorable.

“THANK U FOR THE BIRTHDAY WISHES THANK U THANK U THANK U!!!!!! [celebratory emoji],” he captioned a carousel of photos.

In addition he also revealed his his upgraded status, writing, “TIMMYTIM IS OFFICIALLY UNC #uncletimmytim.”

For the unversed, “Timmy Tim" or “Lil Timmy Tim” is the viral rap persona of the French-American actor from his high school days, where he created rap videos for school projects. 



