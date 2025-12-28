Holly and Adam's wedding: Victoria Beckham turns heads at 'special occasion'

Victoria Beckham looked stunning in a gorgeous satin teal dress from her own collection as she attended Holly Ramsay's wedding to Adam Peaty on Saturday.

Fashion designer Victoria, 51, ensured all eyes were on her as she arrived in style wearing a floor-length gown from her own brand, accompanied by her husband David, daughter Harper, and sons Cruz and Romeo Beckham.

Meanwhile, 14-year-old Harper also appeared to wear a dress from Victoria's collection. As far as Victoria's chic look featured a plunging neckline, long sleeves, pleated waist detailing and a front skirt split.

The over all outfit was enhanced with a silver diamond bracelet and a sleek silver clutch to carry her essentials.

Interestingly, Victoria and Harper were both seen previously wearing the same furry he same furry jackets during a dinner at Gordon Ramsay's restaurant in Chelsea in November.

Sir David looked sharp in a brown double-breasted coat layered over a black-and-white tuxedo as he arrived alongside son Romeo, 23.

Romeo sported a brown tweed coat over a similar black-and-white tuxedo.

Meanwhile, Cruz, 20, arrived in a grey tweed coat layered over his tuxedo, stepping out with his family.

Meanwhile, Victoria shared glimpses of her preparations ahead of the wedding, captioning the post: 'Love, love the fit on this teal stretch jersey gown from my #VBPSS26 collection. It’s the perfect evening silhouette for a special occasion!

However, one Beckham was notably absent: David and Victoria's eldest son, Brooklyn, 26.