Pat Montandon, who famously dated Frank Sinatra, dies at 96

tPat Montandon, the TV host, activist and socialite who once famously dated Frank Sinatra, has died. She was 96.

Montandon’s son, Sean Wilsey, announced the news of her death in a post on the star’s Facebook page, sharing that his mother died in an elder care facility in Palm Desert, Calif., on Dec. 21.

“For the last few months my mom has been living at De Anza House, a truly immaculate and serene elder care home,” the post began. “She has been attended to with great love and dignity by her dear friend Melissa Aaron, who lives nearby, and a group of deeply kind staff members.

Wilsey shared that his mother has “stopped eating” the previous week and “stopped drinking a few days later.”

He continued, “Her beloved longtime friend Susan Gold drove out from LA to be with her immediately. I flew out from New York yesterday and spent the night at her side. She passed away this morning but was able to see her two grandchildren, Owen and Mira Wilsey, last month.”

“She passed surrounded by love,” he added.