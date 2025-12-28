Sophie Habboo, Jamie Laing celebrate first Christmas with baby Ziggy

Sophie captured several special moments from the festive period,

Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing appeared absolutely thrilled as they celebrated their first Christmas as parents with their new born in their £12million London home.

The Made In Chelsea couple welcomed their first child, at the start of December.

At one point, the stars took a sweet mirror selfie in their new home while baby Ziggy breastfed from Sophie.

The podcast host looked radiant in a festive red cardigan over a black top, which she paired with delicate jewellery.

Meanwhile, the little one looked festive in navy and green plaid dungarees with a white collared top underneath, while his father wore a grey jumper over a white T-shirt.

Sophie captured several special moments from the festive period, including a solo shot of her holding the baby to her chest as he wore a striped onesie.

Captioning the post on her Instagram account, she wrote: 'Christmas 2025! The best yet.'

In another adorable image, Jamie wore matching festive pyjamas while cradling his new son in his arms.

Sophie and Jamie welcomed their baby boy earlier this month and on Friday Jamie praised his wife for creating a 'magical Christmas' just three weeks after giving birth.

Jamie shared a sweet clip which he penned: 'POV: your wife is 3 weeks postpartum and still creates a magical Christmas.'

After welcoming their first child, the couple checked into the 'UK's leading postpartum wellness retreat'.