Chase Stokes talks about ‘Outer Banks’ ending: 'To end on the right note'

Chase Stokes and his co-stars are bringing Outer Banks to a close with what they believe is the ending the series deserves.

As Stokes' time of playing John B is over, the actor got candid about why now felt like the right moment to end the Netflix hit.

In a recent interview, he explained that they wanted to avoid stretching the story beyond its natural conclusion.

"We want the story to end on the right note versus [turning] four seasons into season nine and we’re going after aliens or something," the Valiant One actor said. “We want to cut the cord before we lose the plot.”

He added that it was reassuring to see the show end exactly as it was originally envisioned.

"It’s beautiful to know that even though there are highs and lows throughout all of the seasons, it’s ending exactly how I was told when I started the show," the Uglies actor told People.

Reflecting on the series, which premiered in 2020, he said “all of us are thankful for the run, and we’re ready for it to be done.”

Outer Banks follows a group of teens in North Carolina’s Outer Banks who find themselves caught up in a high-stakes treasure hunt.

Madelyn Cline, Drew Starkey, Jonathan Daviss, Madison Bailey and Carlacia Grant also star in the series, and the 33-year-old actor described the cast as having become a “true family.”

Stokes’ latest comments come shortly after he shared on Instagram that filming has wrapped on the fifth and final season of Outer Banks.