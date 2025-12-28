Charlie Puth wants to make 'unborn baby' familiar with music already

 
December 28, 2025

Charlie Puth, Brooke Sansone's baby is due to arrive in March

Charlie Puth has shared how excited he is to experience the fatherhood phase.

He is already looking forward to welcoming his little bundle of joy that he is expecting with wife Brooke Sansone. The baby is due in March 2026.

The See You Again hitmaker has opened that he is already working on making the baby love music.

Puth confessed that he sings James Taylor’s Something in the Way She Moves to his wife’s baby bump. He sings this song in particular because it was something his mother used to sing to him.

Puth revealed, "I sing Something in the Way She Moves by James Taylor because that's what my mom sang to me."

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old record producer also admitted that he also sings his own songs collection to the baby.

The four-time Grammy winner told Extra, "And I sing baby, my music because if baby doesn't arrive knowing my whole discography, I'm going to be a sad dad.”

He jokingly stated, "I'm just kidding! Baby can be whatever baby wants to be."

Charlie is extremely excited to experience the next big phase as he calls it his “forever favourite change ever in life.”

The Attention singer married his childhood best friend Brooke in 2024. 

