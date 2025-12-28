Harry Styles teasing 'comeback' or 'retirement'?

Harry Styles drops 'vague' video that activates fans detective mode

Harry Styles has created a storm on the internet with his unexpected move after a two-year-gap.

The Grammy winner artist has been away from the limelight ever since he concluded his Love On Tour shows in 2023.

Fans have been waiting for a long time for him to return to the spotlight, but he chose to take some time out for himself and enjoy his break.

Earlier today, Styles surprisingly dropped a video on his YouTube channel with the title "Forever, Forever" that immediately left fans confused.

The eight-minute-long video showed the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker sitting on a piano and playing a beautiful melody for thousands of people during his last stop of his music tour in Reggio Emilia, Italy in 2023.

The 31-year-old, before sitting down on the piano told the audience, “I wrote this for you.”

Towards the end of the clip, a phrase appears that says, “We belong together.”

Why are fans confused with Harry Styles unexpected move?

The video Harry shared on the internet is quite vague and under-explained. It has left fans with a lot of questions and queries as they believe that Harry is trying to give away a message to them.

Some are saying it could be a comeback announcement or he is simply reflecting on his tour that defined his post One Direction peak.

But most of them are thinking it could be a goodbye as one of the fans commented, “This feels like a 3-chapter story that all 3 chapters have now ended and nothing else is coming.”

Other comments included, “This feels like a welcome back and goodbye at the same time”, and “I think this is a farewell to this version of Harry as he’s entering the new year with a rebirth. Something new in all aspects. Sound, visuals and …Style.”

“This better NOT be his retirement post”, wrote another one.

However, a few months before there were reports claiming that Harry has completed work on his fourth studio album and is planning on marking a comeback in January 2026.

Therefore, this can also hint of his big return to the spotlight with a new record.