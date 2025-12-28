 
Geo News

Harry Styles teasing 'comeback' or 'retirement'?

Harry Styles drops 'vague' video that activates fans detective mode

By
Asfa Munir
|

December 28, 2025

Harry Styles drops vague video that activates fans detective mode
Harry Styles drops 'vague' video that activates fans detective mode

Harry Styles has created a storm on the internet with his unexpected move after a two-year-gap.

The Grammy winner artist has been away from the limelight ever since he concluded his Love On Tour shows in 2023.

Fans have been waiting for a long time for him to return to the spotlight, but he chose to take some time out for himself and enjoy his break.

Earlier today, Styles surprisingly dropped a video on his YouTube channel with the title "Forever, Forever" that immediately left fans confused.

The eight-minute-long video showed the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker sitting on a piano and playing a beautiful melody for thousands of people during his last stop of his music tour in Reggio Emilia, Italy in 2023.

The 31-year-old, before sitting down on the piano told the audience, “I wrote this for you.”

Towards the end of the clip, a phrase appears that says, “We belong together.”

Why are fans confused with Harry Styles unexpected move?

The video Harry shared on the internet is quite vague and under-explained. It has left fans with a lot of questions and queries as they believe that Harry is trying to give away a message to them.

Some are saying it could be a comeback announcement or he is simply reflecting on his tour that defined his post One Direction peak.

But most of them are thinking it could be a goodbye as one of the fans commented, “This feels like a 3-chapter story that all 3 chapters have now ended and nothing else is coming.”

Other comments included, “This feels like a welcome back and goodbye at the same time”, and “I think this is a farewell to this version of Harry as he’s entering the new year with a rebirth. Something new in all aspects. Sound, visuals and …Style.”

“This better NOT be his retirement post”, wrote another one.

However, a few months before there were reports claiming that Harry has completed work on his fourth studio album and is planning on marking a comeback in January 2026.

Therefore, this can also hint of his big return to the spotlight with a new record. 

More From Entertainment

Charlie Puth wants to make 'unborn baby' familiar with music already
Charlie Puth wants to make 'unborn baby' familiar with music already
Holly and Adam's wedding: Victoria Beckham turns heads at 'special occasion'
Holly and Adam's wedding: Victoria Beckham turns heads at 'special occasion'
Billie Lourd marks Carrie Fisher's death anniversary with bittersweet note
Billie Lourd marks Carrie Fisher's death anniversary with bittersweet note
Katie Price brims with festive joy alongside boyfriend JJ Slater and kids
Katie Price brims with festive joy alongside boyfriend JJ Slater and kids
Michelle Keegan, Mark Wright celebrate first Christmas as parents
Michelle Keegan, Mark Wright celebrate first Christmas as parents
Adam Peaty received devastating message before wedding to Holly Ramsay
Adam Peaty received devastating message before wedding to Holly Ramsay