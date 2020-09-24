Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Sep 24 2020
Marvel delays the release of 'Black Widow', 'Eternals', 'Shang-Chi' yet again

More bad news for Marvel fans as the release for three major films has been pushed yet again owing to the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the industry to a standstill.

The release of Black Widow, Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been delayed once again for another six months by Disney.

The Scarlet Johansson-starrer was supposed to be released on May 1, 2020 but was deferred due to the COVID-19 lockdown. It has now been given a new release date of May 7, 2021.

This led to Eternals and Shang-Chi also being pushed back as the former was all set to hit theaters on February 12, 2021 but will now be hitting theaters on November 5, 2021; whereas the latter, moved from May 7, 2021 to July 9, 2021. 

