Miles Teller melts hearts with romantic gesture for wife Keleigh

Miles Teller surprises wife Keleigh with thoughtful move after sixth anniversary

Miles Teller just won the husband of the year award on social media after his wife, Keleigh Teller, revealed the Christmas present he got her.

The 33-year-old actress took to TikTok on Friday, December 26, and shared a video of herself unboxing the gift from her husband, 38.

The Dance star unwrapped the large box to find a large garment bag, after which she guessed, “Is this my wedding dress?” and to her surprise, it was.

Keleigh was overtaken by shock and happy tears as she held the dress in her hands, exclaiming, “Oh, my God. Oh, my God,” while Miles could be heard softly laughing behind the camera.

@keleighteller Miles had my wedding dress that burned in the fire remade ????????❤️ so happy ???? Merry Christmas everyone! ❤️❤️❤️???????? ♬ original sound - keleighteller

The Whiplash star earned much praise from fans for the thoughtful gesture, as Keleigh had lost her dress to the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year, and was devastated by the loss.

In her first statement after the couple lost their home in the Pacific Palisades fires, Keleigh thanked people for reaching out and asking about them and expressed that she wished she could have grabbed her wedding dress while evacuating.

Before the end of the year, however, she has her dress back, which the Eternity star got remade just like the original.