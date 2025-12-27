Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott reveal their joyful Christmas moments

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott shared a glimpse of their Christmas celebration.

The Property Brothers star and Elf actress, who has been dating since 2019 and got engaged in 2023, enjoyed a fantastical 'Cartoon Dream' Christmas decoration this year.

In an Instagram post shared by Scott, the couple is seen posing in front of Christmas tree and in a winter wonderland.

Scott wore a traditional Scottish kilt, representing his Scottish heritage. Meanwhile, Deschannel wore a red velvet gown with white lace trimming and a bow in her hair to match.

The Christmas tree was whimsical packed with toys ornaments, lights, and colourful tinsel.

In a conversation with People Magazine, Scott said that he went for "joyful characters, vibrant colours and no shortage of shimmer" this year.

"I love a magical sense of whimsy for the holidays and with an 8 and 10-year-old… colour and creativity is key," the he explained. "We wanted something that felt like stepping into a holiday cartoon dream."

The couple is also co-parenting Deschanel's children Elsie Otter, 10, and Charlie Wolf, 8, whom she had with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

Deschanel and Scott are not in rush of getting married.