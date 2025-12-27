 
Geo News

Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott reveal their joyful Christmas moments

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott met in 2019 and got engaged in 2023

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 27, 2025

Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott reveal their joyful Christmas moments
Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott reveal their joyful Christmas moments

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott shared a glimpse of their Christmas celebration.

The Property Brothers star and Elf actress, who has been dating since 2019 and got engaged in 2023, enjoyed a fantastical 'Cartoon Dream' Christmas decoration this year.

In an Instagram post shared by Scott, the couple is seen posing in front of Christmas tree and in a winter wonderland.

Scott wore a traditional Scottish kilt, representing his Scottish heritage. Meanwhile, Deschannel wore a red velvet gown with white lace trimming and a bow in her hair to match.

The Christmas tree was whimsical packed with toys ornaments, lights, and colourful tinsel.

In a conversation with People Magazine, Scott said that he went for "joyful characters, vibrant colours and no shortage of shimmer" this year.

"I love a magical sense of whimsy for the holidays and with an 8 and 10-year-old… colour and creativity is key," the he explained. "We wanted something that felt like stepping into a holiday cartoon dream."

The couple is also co-parenting Deschanel's children Elsie Otter, 10, and Charlie Wolf, 8, whom she had with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

Deschanel and Scott are not in rush of getting married.

More From Entertainment

Miles Teller melts hearts with romantic gesture for wife Keleigh
Miles Teller melts hearts with romantic gesture for wife Keleigh
Flavor Flav gives update on passion project for Travis Kelce, Taylor Kelce
Flavor Flav gives update on passion project for Travis Kelce, Taylor Kelce
Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian share highlights from annual grand party
Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian share highlights from annual grand party
Queen Camilla's new name rivals her with late Queen Elizabeth
Queen Camilla's new name rivals her with late Queen Elizabeth
'Emilia Perez' star names one trend which remained her focus in 2025
'Emilia Perez' star names one trend which remained her focus in 2025
King Charles supports magic in new post
King Charles supports magic in new post