Thursday Sep 24 2020
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas with royal family in UK

Thursday Sep 24, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem to be planning a visit back to the UK hoping to reunite with the royal family for Christmas.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are making plans to spend Christmas with the British royal family in the UK as they both enjoy the traditional celebration as a family.

A source told Us Weekly: “There’s a lot of tradition surrounding the holidays with his family, and they both have really loved that in the past. With the uncertainty of COVID, they have been taking it one day at a time and are hopeful that they can all go back together and spend it as a family.”

While they may be contemplating their return, the pair will have to be quarantined for two weeks before they would be allowed to see the royal family.

“Time will tell if that will need to happen and if it could potentially impact what they do and when, but they are all eager to get back to spend time with Harry’s family and for Archie to see his great-grandmother [Queen Elizabeth II] and great-grandfather [Prince Philip] in particular,” the source said.

