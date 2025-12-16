Kevin Bacon pays emotional tribute to director Rob Reiner

Kevin Bacon honours late director Rob Reiner

Kevin Bacon shared an emotional tribute to director Rob Reiner following the shocking news of Reiner’s death, posting a heartfelt video on Instagram that left the actor visibly on the verge of tears.

Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday, with their son Nick being held on suspicion of murder.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves through Hollywood, especially among those who worked closely with the acclaimed filmmaker.

Bacon, who appeared in Reiner’s 1992 legal drama A Few Good Men, reflected on how deeply the director impacted his life and career.

Sounding overwhelmed with emotion, Bacon began his video by saying, “I’m not sure how to do this, but Rob Reiner gave me a job in A Few Good Men.”

He went on to explain how meaningful that opportunity was for him, sharing that This Is Spinal Tap was his all-time favourite movie and that getting a call from Reiner left him “over the moon.”

Describing the experience of making the Oscar-nominated film, Bacon said, “The making of that movie was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a set.”

He credited Reiner with creating a rare environment that balanced hard work with warmth and kindness.

“It really comes down from the top,” Bacon explained, recalling how the cast and crew felt safe, supported, and genuinely happy while working together.

One of Bacon’s most touching memories involved the simple moments shared off-camera.

He noted that Reiner made it a point to have lunch with the cast every day, something Bacon said he had “never done… before or since” with any other director.

Michele Reiner was often there as well, adding to what Bacon described as a “magical time.”

He closed his tribute by offering compassion to everyone mourning the loss, saying he was “sending love to everybody that knew him because I know that everyone’s hurting today.”

Actor Kiefer Sutherland also shared his grief, calling Reiner “one of the kindest gentleman I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with” and crediting him with giving him an early opportunity that changed his life.

As tributes continue to pour in, Bacon’s message stands out as a deeply personal reminder of Reiner’s lasting influence, not just as a director, but as a human being who shaped lives through kindness, trust, and creativity.